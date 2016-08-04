Photobook showcasing The Cure’s career available for pre-order

A photobook covering 23 years of The Cure is now available for pre-order via PledgeMusic.

In Between Days: The Cure In Photographs 1982-2005 features shots from Tom Sheehan who has worked with Robert Smith and co across three decades and will contain classic images along with a selection of never seen before photographs. It’s to be published in conjunction with The Flood Gallery.

Sheehan says: “The Cure are one of the greatest UK bands of the last 40 years and I’m proud to have photographed them so many times.

“Because Robert has a strong visual sense of exactly what he wants he understands the process. Not only does that make them an easy band to shoot, it makes them an exciting band to shoot. It’s been a joy to work with them and be a part of their journey.”

In Between Days is divided in to three parts focusing on three phases of their career and takes in albums including The Head On The Door, Kiss Me, Kiss Me and Disintegration, along with behind-the-scenes images from their classic The Cure In Orange show filmed in the Theatre Antique d’Orange in 1987.

The limited-edition publication spans 240-pages and will be printed in both deluxe and super deluxe editions, and is scheduled for a November 16 launch.

To find out more about In Between Days: The Cure In Photographs 1982-2005, visit the PledgeMusic page.

The Cure will head out on a European tour in October.

The Cure European 2016 tour

Oct 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden

Oct 11: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 12: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 14: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Oct 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 18: Berlin Mercedez-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 20: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 22: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Oct 24: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Oct 26: Vienna Marxhalle, Austria

Oct 27: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sports Arena, Hungary

Oct 29: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Oct 30: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy

Nov 01: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 04: Basel St. Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Nov 06: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Germany

Nov 08: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 12: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Nov 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 15: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Nov 17: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Nov 18: Montpellier Parks & Suites Arena, France

Nov 20: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Nov 22: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Nov 24: Bilbao Bec, Spain

Nov 26: Barcelona Palau St. Jordi, Spain

Nov 29: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 01: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

