Photobook showcasing The Cure’s career available for pre-order

A photobook covering 23 years of The Cure is now available for pre-order via PledgeMusic.
In Between Days: The Cure In Photographs 1982-2005 features shots from Tom Sheehan who has worked with Robert Smith and co across three decades and will contain classic images along with a selection of never seen before photographs. It’s to be published in conjunction with The Flood Gallery.
Sheehan says: “The Cure are one of the greatest UK bands of the last 40 years and I’m proud to have photographed them so many times.
“Because Robert has a strong visual sense of exactly what he wants he understands the process. Not only does that make them an easy band to shoot, it makes them an exciting band to shoot. It’s been a joy to work with them and be a part of their journey.”
In Between Days is divided in to three parts focusing on three phases of their career and takes in albums including The Head On The Door, Kiss Me, Kiss Me and Disintegration, along with behind-the-scenes images from their classic The Cure In Orange show filmed in the Theatre Antique d’Orange in 1987.
The limited-edition publication spans 240-pages and will be printed in both deluxe and super deluxe editions, and is scheduled for a November 16 launch.
To find out more about In Between Days: The Cure In Photographs 1982-2005, visit the PledgeMusic page.
The Cure will head out on a European tour in October.
The Cure European 2016 tour
Oct 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Oct 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden
Oct 11: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Oct 12: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Oct 14: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Oct 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Oct 18: Berlin Mercedez-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 20: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Oct 22: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic
Oct 24: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Oct 26: Vienna Marxhalle, Austria
Oct 27: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sports Arena, Hungary
Oct 29: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Oct 30: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy
Nov 01: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Nov 04: Basel St. Jakobshalle, Switzerland
Nov 06: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Germany
Nov 08: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Nov 12: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium
Nov 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 15: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France
Nov 17: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Nov 18: Montpellier Parks & Suites Arena, France
Nov 20: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Nov 22: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal
Nov 24: Bilbao Bec, Spain
Nov 26: Barcelona Palau St. Jordi, Spain
Nov 29: Manchester Arena, UK
Dec 01: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK