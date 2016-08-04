65daysofstatic stream No Man’s Sky soundtrack

65daysofstatic have made their new album No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe available to stream in full ahead of its official release.

The album is out on August 5 and is the soundtrack to sci-fi video game No Man’s Sky, which was developed by UK-based indie studio Hello Games.

The band say: “Being involved with No Man’s Sky is as unlikely as it is exciting. Two years of our lives have disappeared into a black hole and we’ve been spat out into another dimension.

“The project has pushed us to explore new processes and techniques, to rethink our relationship with our own music and to essentially soundtrack every narrative thread of a ‘choose your own adventure’ novel that exists only in our minds.

“We’re really proud of the results, and can’t wait to release the album and play it live.”

The game is set for release in North America on August 9 and Europe the following day on PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s an ambitious sci-fi title which will feature a procedurally generated universe containing more than 18 quintillion planets to explore, each with their own geology, lifeforms and weather systems.

65daysofstatic will head out on tour in October.

No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe artwork

65daysofstatic No Man’s Sky: Music for an Infinite Universe tracklist

Monolith Supermoon Asimov Heliosphere Blueprint For A Slow Machine Pillars Of Frost Escape Velocity Red Parallax Hypersleep End Of The World Sun

Soundscapes

NMS_exteriorAtmos1 / False Suns Tomorrow / Lull / Celestial Feedback Departure / Shortwave / Noisetest temporalDissent / ascension_test1 / koaecax Borealis / Contrastellar Outlier / EOTWS_Variation1

Oct 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 18: Dunkirk Les 4 Ecluses, France

Oct 19: Paris Badaboum, France

Oct 20: Besancon La Rodia, France

Oct 21: Genena Usine, Switzerland

Oct 22: Zurich Bergmal Festival, Switzerland

Oct 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Oct 25: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 26: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 29: Zaragoza Las Armas, Spain

Nov 01: Cannes MJC Picaud, France

Nov 02: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Nov 03: Rome Monk, Italy

Nov 04: Milan Magnolia, Italy

Nov 05: Padova Mame, Italy

Nov 06: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Vienna Wuk, Austria

Nov 08: Prague Meet factory, Czech Republic

Nov 09: Berlin C-Theatre, Germany

Nov 10: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 11: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands

Nov 13: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Nov 14: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Nov 15: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 16: Sheffield Plug, UK

Nov 17: Newcastle Universe, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow Art School, UK

