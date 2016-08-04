65daysofstatic stream No Man’s Sky soundtrack

65daysofstatic have made their new album No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe available to stream in full ahead of its official release.
The album is out on August 5 and is the soundtrack to sci-fi video game No Man’s Sky, which was developed by UK-based indie studio Hello Games.
The band say: “Being involved with No Man’s Sky is as unlikely as it is exciting. Two years of our lives have disappeared into a black hole and we’ve been spat out into another dimension.
“The project has pushed us to explore new processes and techniques, to rethink our relationship with our own music and to essentially soundtrack every narrative thread of a ‘choose your own adventure’ novel that exists only in our minds.
“We’re really proud of the results, and can’t wait to release the album and play it live.”
The game is set for release in North America on August 9 and Europe the following day on PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s an ambitious sci-fi title which will feature a procedurally generated universe containing more than 18 quintillion planets to explore, each with their own geology, lifeforms and weather systems.
65daysofstatic will head out on tour in October.
65daysofstatic No Man’s Sky: Music for an Infinite Universe tracklist
- Monolith
- Supermoon
- Asimov
- Heliosphere
- Blueprint For A Slow Machine
- Pillars Of Frost
- Escape Velocity
- Red Parallax
- Hypersleep
- End Of The World Sun
Soundscapes
- NMS_exteriorAtmos1 / False Suns
- Tomorrow / Lull / Celestial Feedback
- Departure / Shortwave / Noisetest
- temporalDissent / ascension_test1 / koaecax
- Borealis / Contrastellar
- Outlier / EOTWS_Variation1
65daysofstatic No Man’s Sky 2016 tour dates
Oct 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 18: Dunkirk Les 4 Ecluses, France
Oct 19: Paris Badaboum, France
Oct 20: Besancon La Rodia, France
Oct 21: Genena Usine, Switzerland
Oct 22: Zurich Bergmal Festival, Switzerland
Oct 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Oct 25: Madrid But, Spain
Oct 26: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Oct 29: Zaragoza Las Armas, Spain
Nov 01: Cannes MJC Picaud, France
Nov 02: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Nov 03: Rome Monk, Italy
Nov 04: Milan Magnolia, Italy
Nov 05: Padova Mame, Italy
Nov 06: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Nov 07: Vienna Wuk, Austria
Nov 08: Prague Meet factory, Czech Republic
Nov 09: Berlin C-Theatre, Germany
Nov 10: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Nov 11: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands
Nov 13: Brussels Botanique, Belgium
Nov 14: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Nov 15: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 16: Sheffield Plug, UK
Nov 17: Newcastle Universe, UK
Nov 18: Glasgow Art School, UK
