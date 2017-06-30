Phil Collins adds further UK dates

Phil Collins has added extra UK dates to his pair of rescheduled London shows later this year.

The former Genesis man slipped in his hotel room and hit his head on a chair earlier this month, resulting in his planned Not Dead Yet shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 8 and 9 being scrapped.

Those two performances were quickly rescheduled to take place on November 26 and 27 – and he’s now added further live shows for Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham.

Collins says: “It took just a few moments on stage and singing with the fans to convince me that this was the best idea I’ve had in years.

“There’s so much love and so much fun. We decided to share that with as many people as we could.”

Tickets for the new shows will go on general sale via Collins’ website on Friday, July 7. Find a full list of Collins’ UK tour dates below.

Collins will perform at the British Summer Time festival tonight (June 30) at London’s Hyde Park.

Nov 22: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 24: Sheffield Arena

Nov 26: London Royal Albert Hall (all tickets from June 8th rearranged show valid)

Nov 27: London Royal Albert Hall (all tickets from June 9th rearranged show valid)

Nov 29: Manchester Arena

Dec 01: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 02: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 03: Birmingham Genting Arena

