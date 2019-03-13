Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons announce UK winter tour

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced a headline UK winter tour.

The former Motorhead guitarist has lined up a total of 10 dates, kicking off at Stoke’s Sugarmill on October 29 and wrapping up with a set at the Tramshed in Cardiff on November 11.

Campbell says: “We are looking forward heading back out across the UK at the end of the year to play some new places and some of our regular favourites.

“We’ll be playing a mixture of songs from The Age Of Absurdity, Motorhead classics and maybe even a song or two off my upcoming solo album.”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (march 15) from 10am GMT.

Before the tour, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have several summer shows lined up, including a set at the Teddy Rocks festival.

The UK event will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset, between May 3-5, with organisers and artists coming together once again to raise money for Teddy 20 – a charity set up to help children and young people fighting cancer.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the charity.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons UK 2019 tour dates

May 05: Teddy Rocks Festival

May 18: Keighley Manorfest Victoria Hall

Jun 21: Dover The Booking Hall

Jul 27: Camp Bestival Earache Takeover

Aug 28: Newark Showground Stone Deaf Festival

Oct 29: Stoke Sugarmill

Oct 30: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 01: Manchester Rebellion

Nov 02: London The Dome

Nov 03: Norwich Epic Studios

Nov 04: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 06: Southampton Engine Rooms

Nov 07: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Nov 08: Exeter Phoenix

Nov 09: Cardiff Tramshed