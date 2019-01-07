The Darkness and Phil Campbell confirmed for Teddy Rocks charity festival

Further artists have today been confirmed for this year’s Teddy Rocks festival.

The UK event will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset, between May 3-5, with organisers and artists coming together once again to raise money for Teddy 20 – a charity set up to help children and young people fighting cancer. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the charity.

The Darkness and The Zutons will headline the festival – and it’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined by Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, The Lounge Kittens, Dream State, Press To Meco, The Bottom Line, The Dirty Youth, Bang Bang Romeo, Cold Years and Saints Of Sin.

Teddy Rocks organiser Tom Newton says: “This is our biggest lineup yet! The Darkness and The Zutons have some of the biggest hits of our generation and being able to bring them to our small town is an honour.

“We are working harder than ever to keep growing the festival and to help make a positive impact on so many children’s lives affected by cancer.

“The more people that buy tickets for this event, the more good we can do for those who need it! Please come and join our fight and have the best time while doing so!”

Further artists will be announced in due course, as will details on weekend activities.

For tickets, visit the official Teddy Rocks website.