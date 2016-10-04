WTF? Ric Flair gives Phil Anselmo a chop to the chest

Phil Anselmo’s latest project Scour recently announced that their first ever gig will be at Blastfest next year, but how does one of metal’s biggest names go about promoting such a show? Obviously by getting “Nature Boy” Ric Flair involved! Yup, one of the original Four Horsemen is seen in the video below cutting one of his classic promos – with all the required woos and shoulder slapping – to help his “main man” Phil Anselmo.

In the admittedly ramshackle and rambling spiel, Flair bigs up Anselmo’s Pantera credentials then delivers a chop to Phil’s chest. Okay, so it’s not the chest-caving knife-edge chop he used to deliver in the ring, but it’s enough to leave Anselmo lost for words and only able to respond by pumping his fists.

And while all this is going on, Scour bassist John Jarvis is having the best time. Bless.

