Peter Hammill to release live album X/Ten

Peter Hammill has announced he'll be releasing a new live album X/Ten, through Fie! Records on November 30.

Hammill, who celebrates his 70th birthday this November as well, recorded songs from his most recent studio album, last year's From The Trees on his 2017 and 2018 live dates.

"For the first time ever, I believe, I performed all of the songs from my latest album in the course of my tours at the end of 2017 and during 2018," Hammill tells Prog. "This collection, then, consists of live solo performances of the entire From The Trees album, fully informed by the arrangements which the originals featured on disc, yet also true to the original spirit in which they were written."

In addition Hammill will be returning to Japan for three more live dates. "I'm pleased to say that I'll be going back to Tokyo for three dates in November. On the 16th and 18th I'll be at the Pit Inn; the 17th will be a special small event and I'm not 100% sure of the venue at this stage!"