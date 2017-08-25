Peter Hammill announces new album From The Trees

Van der Graaf Generator co-founder Peter Hammill will release solo album From The Trees on November 3, he’s announced.

The vinyl edition is available for pre-order now, with a CD edition to follow.

It’s his first release since 2014’s All That Might Have Been and featured ten tracks in which “the characters who pave their fretful way through these songs are facing up to or edging in towards twilight. What’s coming to them are moments of realisation rather than resignation. In the third act of life it’s time to look with a clear eye at where one’s been, at where one’s going.”

Hammill says: “Once again I play and sing all the parts, and have, of course, already performed quite a few of these pieces live.

“All of them are on the shorter end of things and generally conventional – as close to conventional as I get – in form.”

He’s confirmed a number of solo dates in Japan, Italy and Sweden to support the release, and says there are no current plans for Van der Graaf Generator shows, although he adds: “2018 may be a different matter, without making any promises at this stage.”

Tracklist and tour dates can be found below.

Peter Hammill: From The Trees tracklist

My Unintended Reputation Charm Alone What Lies Ahead Anagnorisis Torpor Milked Girl to the North Country On Deaf Ears The Descent

Sep 25: Tokyo Haretara Sorani Mamemaite, Daikanyama, Japan

Sep 26: Sapporo Jamusica, Japan

Sep 27: Tokyo Pit Inn, Shinjuku, Japan

Sep 28: Tokyo Pit Inn, Shinjuku, Japan

Sep 29: Tokyo Pit Inn, Shinjuku, Japan

Nov 09: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy

Nov 10: Napoli Basilica di ASan Giovanni Maggiore, Italy

Nov 11: Terni Teatro Secci, Italy

Nov 13: Chiari Auditorium Toscanini, Italy

Nov 14: Milano La Salumeria della Musica, Italy

Nov 15: Tolmezzo Teatro Candoni, Italy

Nov 17: Livorno, La Goldonetta, Italy

Nov 25: Halmstad Kulturhaset, Sweden

