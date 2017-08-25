Anathema’s Daniel Cavanagh confirms new solo album

Anathema lead songwriter Daniel Cavanagh has confirmed the release of his solo album Monochrome, and streamed lead track The Exorcist – listen to it above.

The record arrives on October 13 via Kscope, following a run of Anathema UK dates next month.

Cavanagh says: “The album has a late night, candlelit feeling, evoking the light of dusk as the summer sun sinks below the horizon, setting the scene for thoughts and meditations that many people will relate to.”

He adds of The Exorcist: “It was considered so good by Anathema that the rest of the band would have made this the centrepiece of an album. Taking it from the band was not an easy decision – but I’m glad I did!”

Monochrome features guest appearances from Anneke van Giersbergen and Anna Phoebe, and Cavanagh played almost everything else himself. The result is described as “a deeply reflective and personal offering, inspired by internal feelings of love and loss.”

Anathema are currently touring North America in support of acclaimed 11th album The Optimist, which was released in June. Monochrome is available for pre-order now.

Sep 22: Glasgow Garage

Sep 23: Belfast Limelight

Sep 24: Dublin Academy

Sep 26: Manchester O2 Ritz

Sep 27: Sheffield Plug

Sep 28: Bristol Marble Factory

Sep 29: Exeter Phoenix

Sep 30: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

