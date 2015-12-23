Cetera won’t play with Chicago at Rock Hall

Peter Cetera has declined to take part in a reunion with Chicago when they’re inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

And it’s not certain that he’ll be present at all.

Co-founded Robert Lamm said this week that the former frontman would take part in their celebratory performance in April, adding: “If there’s ever a time that we can share a stage again, this is it. I think it could have a huge emotional impact on the audience.”

But Cetera, who left Chicago to go solo in 1985, had not agreed to the reunion.

Lamm tells Billboard: “I’ve mistakenly said Cetera would be playing.

“He has emphatically declined. My email exchanges with Cetera were misinterpreted by me. I’ve apologised to him, and likewise apologise to the music press, community and fans.”

Cetera has not confirmed whether he’ll even attend the induction ceremony, which also sees Deep Purple, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller and NWA honoured.

