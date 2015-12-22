Chicago set for Cetera reunion at Rock Hall

Chicago will reunited for former singer and bassist Peter Cetera, along with original drummer Danny Serephine, for their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Vocalist and guitarist Robert Lamm has confirmed the pair will return for the ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 8. His band will be inducted alongside Deep Purple, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller and NWA.

Cetera helped propel Chicago to the big time before leaving to go solo in 1985. Fellow co-founded Seraphine bowed out in 1990.

Lamm tells Radio.com: “I don’t think Peter will be playing bass. Playing an instrument while you’re singing isn’t easy –take it from me.

“If you stop doing it, those skills get rusty. I’m not saying that he couldn’t. I think he just doesn’t want to.”

He continues: “If there’s ever a time that we can share a stage again, this is it. I think it could have a huge emotional impact on the audience.”

But Lamm doubts the one-off performance will lead to a longer-term reunion. “Anything’s possible,” he allows, before adding: “From the many conversations I’ve had with him, I don’t expect he’d want to do that, even if he has a good time at the induction.

“Several times, we’ve been approached to do a tour together – he just didn’t want to do it. I said, ‘Come out with us. You can have your own bus, you can bring whoever you want, you can sing the songs you want to sing, you don’t have to play bass.’

“He said, ‘I’ll never say never, but I don’t want to do that right now.’ I would be very surprised if he had a change of heart.”

Lamm thinks Chicago’s set could include Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is, Saturday In The Park and Beginnings. He says: “If there’s a jam at the end, I think 25 Or 6 To 4 would be perfect, because of all the guitar players being inducted. That song has been sampled so many times by hip-hop guys that even NWA could get in there.”

