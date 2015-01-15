Periphery issue Juggerdoc clip

Periphery have launched a trailer for the documentary covering the making of Juggernaut, their upcoming double-release.

Entitled Juggerdoc, the movie will be bundled with Juggernaut: Omega, the follow-up to Juggernaut: Alpha, which launch simultaneously on January 26 via Century Media Records.

Bassist and producer Adam Getgood tells Kerrang: “The creation of Juggernaut was a long and involved process for all of us, so having a crew on hand to document it was a real pleasure. It’s amazing to look back on the way things went down – listeners will really enjoy scenes of the recording.”

Last week Periphery released their track Alpha following the launch of Bad Thing, The Scourge, Graveless and 22 Faces.

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)

Juggernaut: Alpha tracklist

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

Juggernaut: Omega tracklist