Periphery unveil Alpha

Periphery have released a stream of Alpha from their upcoming dual album release.

Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega launch on January 26 – a release Metal Hammer called an “era-defining milestone” in the latest issue of the magazine.

Guitarist Jake Bowen says of the track: “I’m particularly proud of how this one turned out. I really enjoy songs that have an unconventional arrangement but still flow nicely, and I think that’s exactly why I like Alpha.

“It starts out more upbeat, then evolves into a darker mood towards the end, illustrating the Juggernaut story both musically and lyrically. Additionally, a few different themes and motifs appear in this song, acting as a nexus between the Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega albums.”

The band previously released streams of Bad Thing, The Scourge, Graveless and 22 faces.

The albums are currently available to pre-order in a variety of bundles. Those who order via iTunes receive the previously released tracks immediately.

They’ll support Devin Townsend in March and headline London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 1.

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)

Juggernaut: Alpha tracklist

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

Juggernaut: Omega tracklist