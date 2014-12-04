Periphery stream Bad Thing

Periphery have released a stream of their track The Bad Thing from upcoming twin album.

Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega will be launched on January 26 via Century Media.

The work is presented on two discs in order to avoid over-simplifying the band’s complex music and plot. Drummer Matt Halpern recently explained: “Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively. This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes.”

Periphery previously streamed The Scourge from Juggernaut: Alpha. The band return to the UK in March, supporting Devin Townend, followed by a headline date in London:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)

Juggernaut: Alpha tracklist

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 Faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

Juggernaut: Omega tracklist