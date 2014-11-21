Periphery stream The Scourge

Prog-metal outfit Periphery have made track The Scourge available to stream.

It’s taken from Juggernaut: Alpha, the first disc on their dual release which also includes Juggernaut: Omega. It’s due to launch on January 26 via Century Media Records.

The Washington DC-based band said they decided to release the album on two discs so listeners could fully appreciate the complex storyline and intricate musical themes.

Drummer Matt Halpern said: “Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively. This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes, foreshadowing, and connected ideas.”

They’ll support Devin Townsend on his European tour in March and have lined up a headline date in London next April.

Juggernaut: Alpha tracklist

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 Faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

Juggernaut: Omega tracklist

Reprise 2. The Bad Thing 3. Priestess 4. Graveless 5. Hell Below 6. Omega 7. Stranger Things

With Devin Townsend

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Headlining date

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington