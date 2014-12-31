Periphery stream Graveless

Periphery have made a track from their upcoming album Juggernaut: Omega available to stream.

The band will release dual albums Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega on January 26. Graveless, which will feature on the Omega release, is streaming now.

Bassist Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood says: “Graveless is one of my favourite songs on the record. It’s fast and aggressive, but morphs into something beautiful and catchy as the song progresses.

“There’s an element of the classic Periphery sound in there, but with all band members pushing to take things to the next level it’s got a whole palette of colours that the band hasn’t explored before too.”

Periphery will support Devin Townsend in March across the UK and headline London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 1.

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)

JUGGERNAUT: ALPHA TRACKLIST

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 Faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

JUGGERNAUT: OMEGA TRACKLIST