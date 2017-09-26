Perfect Beings to launch new album in January

Perfect Beings will release their new album in January, it’s been confirmed.

The news comes as the band signed a new deal with InsideOut – and along with the announcement, the Los Angeles outfit have revealed there will be a new drummer on the as-yet-untitled record.

The band say in a statement: “We are very excited to announce we have joined forces with renowned prog label InsideOut. We are also so proud to announce that we have a new drummer. And not just any drummer, mind you.

“Joining the band is modern progressive drumming phenom Sean Reinert, whose innovation has been heard with Death, Gordian Knot and as a founding member of Cynic!”

Perfect Beings have also confirmed they’ll perform at RoSfest 2018 which will take place in Gettysburg from May 4-6, 2018.

The band add: “Get yourself to RoSfest in May, 2018, as we will be performing material from all three of our albums!”

Reinert is joined in the lineup by vocalist Ryan Hurtgen, guitarist and bassist Johannes Luley and keyboardist Jesse Nason.

Further album information will be revealed in due course.

Perfect Beings: Perfect Beings II