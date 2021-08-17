Pentangle's Jacqui McShee lines up London show for September 3

Pentangle co-founder Jacqui McShee will return to live action with musical partner Kevin Dempsey next month, at south London's Sound Lounge – a matter of 150 yards away from where she began her career as a vocalist in 1964.



McShee and Dempsey will play at the grassroots venue in Sutton on September 3, their first live show for almost 18 months. The Sound Lounge is now staging regular gigs and other community-driven events, having opened briefly in its new-build location before lockdown last December. In February, it staged a livestream remake of Carole King's Tapestry album, to which contributors included ChimpanA's Steve Balsamo and Rob Reed.



McShee admits to a certain apprehension after a long layoff, but tells Prog she is also excited by the prospect – especially in the town where it all started for her. “It's the first gig that Kevin and I have played since March 2020,” she says. “I'm always a bit nervous going on stage, but this is quite an emotional gig. We will, at last, be able to play our new – not so new now – CD From There To Here, which was released during lockdown. I’ll have to put in some serious rehearsals.

“I'm excited too, because I started my career in Sutton, at the Red Lion pub where I sang as a resident singer most Sunday nights during 1964/5, with my dear late friend Chris Ayliffe. We're also pretty chuffed to be asked to play at a new grassroots venue in south London.”

