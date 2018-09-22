Pentangle's Jacqui McShee to support Steeleye Span in Cambridge

Prog and folk royalty will combine on October 8 at Cambridge's legendary Corn Exchange when Pentangle vocalist Jacqui McShee will support Steeleye Span.

Steeleye Span are touring throughout October in support of 2016's Dodgy Bastards album, another in a fine line of recent releases melding folk and prog rock. Steeleye Span will be releasing a new album in 2019, whilst McShee still fronts aline-up of Pentangle as well as appearing in the folk/jazz/blues trio Take Three.

Steeleye Span and Jacqui McShee will play:

Camarthen Lyric Theatre - October 1

Stroud The Subscription Rooms - 2

Milton Keynes The Stables - 3

Worcester Swan Theater - 4

Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre - 6

Chelmsford Theatre - 7

Cambridge Corn Exchange - 8

Buxton Opera House - 9

Mansfield Palace Theatre - 10

Corby The Core at Corby Cube - 12

Sudbury Holy Trinity Church - 13

Margate Theatre Royal - 14

Reading Hexagon - 15

Liverpool Royal Philharmonic - 17

Hereford The Courtyard - 18