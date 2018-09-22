Pentangle's Jacqui McShee to support Steeleye Span in Cambridge

Prog and folk royalty will combine on October 8 at Cambridge's legendary Corn Exchange when Pentangle vocalist Jacqui McShee will support Steeleye Span.
Steeleye Span are touring throughout October in support of 2016's Dodgy Bastards album, another in a fine line of recent releases melding folk and prog rock. Steeleye Span will be releasing a new album in 2019, whilst McShee still fronts aline-up of Pentangle as well as appearing in the folk/jazz/blues trio Take Three.
Steeleye Span and Jacqui McShee will play:
Camarthen Lyric Theatre - October 1
Stroud The Subscription Rooms - 2
Milton Keynes The Stables - 3
Worcester Swan Theater - 4
Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre - 6
Chelmsford Theatre - 7
Cambridge Corn Exchange - 8
Buxton Opera House - 9
Mansfield Palace Theatre - 10
Corby The Core at Corby Cube - 12
Sudbury Holy Trinity Church - 13
Margate Theatre Royal - 14
Reading Hexagon - 15
Liverpool Royal Philharmonic - 17
Hereford The Courtyard - 18