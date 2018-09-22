Trending

Pentangle's Jacqui McShee to support Steeleye Span in Cambridge

By Prog  

Folk proggers back out on UK tour to celebrate Dodgy Bastards album...

Prog and folk royalty will combine on October 8 at Cambridge's legendary Corn Exchange when Pentangle vocalist Jacqui McShee will support Steeleye Span.

Steeleye Span are touring throughout October in support of 2016's Dodgy Bastards album, another in a fine line of recent releases melding folk and prog rock. Steeleye Span will be releasing a new album in 2019, whilst McShee still fronts  aline-up of Pentangle as well as appearing in the folk/jazz/blues trio Take Three.

Steeleye Span and Jacqui McShee will play:

Camarthen Lyric Theatre - October 1
Stroud The Subscription Rooms - 2
Milton Keynes The Stables - 3
Worcester Swan Theater - 4
Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre - 6
Chelmsford Theatre - 7
Cambridge Corn Exchange - 8
Buxton Opera House - 9
Mansfield Palace Theatre - 10
Corby The Core at Corby Cube - 12
Sudbury Holy Trinity Church - 13
Margate Theatre Royal - 14
Reading Hexagon - 15
Liverpool Royal Philharmonic - 17
Hereford The Courtyard - 18

