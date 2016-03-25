Pendragon extend tour schedule

Pendragon have extended the scope of their 2016 tour schedule as they gear up for their first appearance of the year.

The band have announced new festival dates alongside their previous commitments, and add that there are more to come in the near future.

They’ll perform 1996 album The Masquerade Overture in full at headline shows, but not at festivals.

Pendragon say: “We have much more limited time at the festivals. Don’t miss out – London and Zoetermeer are both looking to be sold out in advance. Verona, Katowice and Wath are now sold out, so if you’re hoping to come to one of these shows get your tickets early.”

Support comes from Lifesigns’ John Young at some shows, and Magenta’s Christina Booth at others. Pendragon plan to film their show in Katowice, Poland, for a later DVD release.

Pendragon 2016 dates

Apr 02: Art-Rock Festival, Germany

May 12: Paris Divan du Monde, France – with John Young

May 13: Russelshein Das Rind, Germany – with John Young

May 14: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands – with John Young

May 15: Prattein Z7, Switzerland – with Christina Booth

May 16: Verona Club Il Giardino, Italy – with Christina Booth

May 17: Vienna Szene, Austria

May 18: Katowice Teatr Slaski, Poland

May 19: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium – with Christina Booth

May 20: London 229 The Venue, UK – with Christina Booth

May 21: Wath Montgomery Hall, UK – with Christina Booth

May 22: Glasgow Ferry, UK – with Christina Booth

Jul 16: Morzine Town Square, France – free show

Aug 06: Rock au Chateau festival, France