Pendragon reveal Masquerade Overture shows

Pendragon have announced a string of European shows in May to celebrate the 20th birthday of their fifth record The Masquerade Overture.

The prog outfit’s latest release was Men Who Climb Mountains in 2014, the first album to feature drummer Craig Blundell following the departure of Scott Higham. Blundell has since been replaced by Jan-Vincent Valazco.

Pendragon also say they’ll film their sold-out Katowice show in Poland for a future DVD release.

Apr 02: Reichenbach Festival, Germany

May 12: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

May 13: Russelshein Das Rind, Germany

May 14: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

May 15: Prateln Z7, Switzerland

May 16: Verona Club Il Giardino, Italy

May 17: Vienna Szene, Austria

May 18: Katowice Teatr Slaski, Poland

May 19: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

May 20: London 229 The Venue, UK

May 21: Wath Montgomery Hall UK

May 22: Glasgow Ferry, UK