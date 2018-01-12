Pendragon Announce 40th Anniversary Celebration Plans

Pendragon have announced details of their 40th Anniversary celebrations for later this year. The band will play some live dates this November featuring material from throughout their career along with the promise of special guests from their past. A live release will follow the dates.

“Each of these special extended “not to be missed” shows will showcase the 40 years of music by the band from the earliest years [some stuff you have probably never ever heard live!] right up to the current releases and we will have some special guests on stage alongside the regular line up,” the band said n a statement. “Not only that but we’re going to record it all for a massive commemorative 40th anniversary release. We’re really looking forward to celebrating with you all and of course look forward to the next 40 years!”

Pendragon formed as Zeus Pendragon in Stroud, Gloucestershire in 1978 with a line-up that featured Nick Barrett (guitar/vocals), Stan Cox (Bass), Nigel Harris (drums) and Julian Baker (guitar/vocals). Since then, Barrett has steered the band through the 1980s prog revival, where their Marquee shows remain fondly remembered by those that were there, later pioneering use of the Internet to sell the band’s releases, and they remain one of the genre’s most-loved acts.

They will play:

London 229 - November 9

Netherlands, Zoertemeer, De Boerderij - 10

Switzerland, Pratteln Z7 - 11