Paul Weller shares lyric video for stirring new single Movin On

Paul Weller has released a lyric video for his new single Movin On.

It’ll feature on his upcoming studio album True Meanings, which is set to arrive on September 14 via Parlophone. Weller previously shared Aspects from the record, which he launched back in May to mark his 60th birthday.

Movin On was the result of a “scratchy demo” which Weller had recorded on his phone. He subsequently sent it to Tom Doyle, who co-wrote the track with Weller and Anth Brown, who also plays bass on the song.

Weller says: “I’m never, ever too proud to give a song over to someone else, to see what they might be able to bring to it. That’s what it’s about really, I always want to see what people can add to my ideas.

“The older you get, and the more stuff you’ve done, the more important that is.”

Weller will head out on the road for seven shows later this year in the UK and Europe. He’ll kick off at the Barbican in York on August 23 and finish with a performance at the Theatre Rotterdam on October 6.

Paul Weller - True Meanings tracklist

1. The Soul Searchers

2. Glide

3. Mayfly

4. Gravity

5. Old Castles

6. What Would He Say?

7. Aspects

8. Bowie

9. Wishing Well

10. Come Along

11. Books

12. Movin On

13. May Love Travel With You

14. White Horses

Paul Weller - True Meanings

Paul Weller 2018 tour dates

Aug 23: York Barbican, UK

Aug 24: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 25: Portsmouth Victorious Festival, UK

Sep 01: Bristol The Downs Festival, UK

Oct 04: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Oct 05: Leuven The Depot, Belgium

Oct 06: Rotterdam Theatre Rotterdam, Netherlands