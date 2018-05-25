Paul Weller releases soaring new track Aspects to celebrate his 60th birthday

Paul Weller has released a lyric video for his new track Aspects.

The song will feature on Weller’s upcoming 14th solo album True Meanings, with Aspects launched today to mark the singer and guitarist’s 60th birthday.

Speaking about the track, Weller says: “I don’t know if it’s indicative of the album, but it’s certainly the cornerstone to the record for me. It’s also where I got the title of the album from.”

Weller has a handful of live shows in the UK over the coming months.

He’ll play at Birmingham’s Genting Arena on August 24 – re-scheduled from March 2 – Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival the following day, and Bristol’s The Downs Festival on September 1.

Further details on True Meanings will be revealed in due course.