Pat Mastelotto reveals dark detective story

King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto has unveiled his latest project, KoMaRa, and their self-titled debut album.

Hear their track Dirty Smelly below - described as part of an “NSFW dark detective story.”

The trio are completed by guitarist and composer David Kollar and trumpeter Paolo Raineri, and the improvisational album was recorded after their debut shows in Slovakia a few months ago.

Mastelotto says: “KoMaRa is the epitome of my belief that great records are like movies.

“The best musicians don’t need scripts – they understand the movie is always evolving. That’s the beauty of music: it inspires its own script and cinematography in every listener’s head.”

Dirty Smelly is one of three tracks on the album set for launch on June 30. The album cover was created by Tool’s Adam Jones. Mastelotto recently revealed Ork, a band featuring Porcupine Tree’s Colin Edwin. He returns to the UK with Crimson in August.