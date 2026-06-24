Parkway Drive to play first two albums in full on Killing Horizons tour later this summer

Parkway Drive have announced a tour of their native Australia for August, where they’ll play their first albums Killing With A Smile (2005) and Horizons (2007) in full.

The metalcore five-piece will put on two shows each in five different cities down under, with the first night dedicated to Killing… and the second to Horizons. They also promise to play some of their greatest hits at the stops.

Support acts for the Killing Horizons tour are yet to be announced, but tickets go on sale on Thursday (June 25) at 12 midday local time. A presale for the band’s fan-club, the Parkway Nation, will take place the same day at 10am. See the full list of dates below.

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Parkway recently returned to the stage at the Hammersonic and Welcome To Rockville festivals in Indonesia and the USA respectively, six months after they wrapped up their 20th-anniversary tour with a leg of European shows.

The recent performances were their first since they publicly distanced themselves from former employee Jed Gordon, brother of drummer Ben Gordon, following Jed filing a guilty plea for an underage sex offence in March.

“This happened before we were a band, however we bear moral responsibility for contracting him from 2003, on and off over the years,” the members wrote in a statement. “While he hasn’t toured with us since 2017, more recently he’s been part of our Australian online merch team.

“When the band heard about this, we terminated his contract immediately. He’s no longer involved with Parkway Drive in any capacity. This is heartbreaking on a very human scale.”

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Parkway formed in Byron Bay in 2003 and quickly signed a joint deal with Sydney label Resist and prominent US hardcore label Epitaph. They still release their music through both companies.

Killing… and Horizons were produced by Adam Dutkiewicz, guitarist for US metalcore luminaries Killswitch Engage, and established the band’s presence in the Australian scene. Horizons was a particular commercial success, reaching number six on the country’s album chart. Both records are now recognised as Gold sellers by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

Talking to Hammer last year, singer Winston McCall explained how working with Dutkiewicz refined the band’s songwriting style.

“One of the massive things for us was the lack of clean singing; we were attached to the aggression to begin with,” he said. “Before Killing With A Smile, we were what Adam referred to as riff salad, which we referred to as risotto. We got everything and threw it together until you had enough bits and you called it a song.”

He added: “[Dutkiewicz] was like, ‘Dude, this riff is sick. Why are you only playing it for four bars? That’s the best part of the song.’”

Parkway’s last studio album, Darker Still, came out in 2022. McCall told Pełna Kulturka in November that the band hope to dedicate 2026 to writing the follow-up.

“It’s not like we have recorded an album, but focussing on making new music is literally all of the next year for us,” he said. “We said, OK, we’re not going to be touring much next year at all. It’s all going to be about creating new music.”

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