Paradise Lost take a Fall From Grace in new video

Paradise Lost have released a video for their new single Fall From Grace.

It’s the first promo from the UK outfit’s upcoming studio album Obsidian, which is set to arrive on May 15 through Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Nick Holmes states: “As a global crisis, it goes without saying COVID-19 has affected everyone and everything, including every aspect of the music industry.

“As a result, our record label Nuclear Blast offered us the chance to postpone the launch of our latest album Obsidian to a less volatile time later in the year. Taking this into consideration, and the fact the live music circuit is currently in lockdown, we think it's unnecessary to postpone the release as we think our fans wouldn't want to wait.

“Music can be enjoyed in practically any environment, so therefore we are going ahead with the same release date and we sincerely hope our new album helps to lift your spirits, and is a beacon of light in the dark during these uncertain times!

“Thanks for your continuous support through the years and see you on the road!”

As for Fall From Grace, Holmes says: "This is a song about struggling through difficult times, and a point blank refusal to accept that the end is within range."

Guitarist Greg Mackintosh adds: “The first song written for Obsidian so probably one of the closest in style to the previous album Medusa. It has quite a few different elements to it but is essentially a classic Paradise Lost song. Doom-laden, but hopefully heartfelt and subtle in places.”

Last week, Paradise Lost shared a snippet of their track Darker Thoughts.

The band will play the new album in full at The Warehouse in Leeds on September 17. Those pre-ordering Obsidian through the Crash Records online store can grab a ticket bundle now.

Paradise Lost: Obsidian

1. Darker Thoughts

2. Fall From Grace

3. Ghosts

4. The Devil Embraced

5. Forsaken

6. Serenity

7. Ending Days

8. Hope Dies Young

9. Ravenghast