Paradise Lost announce new album Obsidian

Paradise Lost have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Medusa is titled Obsidian and it’ll launch through Nuclear Blast on May 15.

Frontman Nick Holmes says: “One of the most eclectic albums we have done in some time. We have miserable songs, sad songs, slow songs and faster songs. Did I mention miserable?”

Paradise Lost have marked the news by revealing a snippet of their new track Darker Thoughts, which can be listened to below.

Obsidian is said to “eschew its immediate predecessors’ gruesome, myopic approach in favour of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades.

"From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener Darker Thoughts through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer Ravenghast, Obsidian reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas.

“Most noticeably, the record boasts several songs that draw heavily from the much-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of 80s gothic rock – in particular, newly-minted Paradise Lost anthem Ghosts is a guaranteed dance floor-filler at any discerning goth nightclub.”

Obsidian is now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Paradise Lost: Obsidian

1. Darker Thoughts

2. Fall From Grace

3. Ghosts

4. The Devil Embraced

5. Forsaken

6. Serenity

7. Ending Days

8. Hope Dies Young

9. Ravenghast