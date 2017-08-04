Paradise Lost launch bleak video for Blood & Chaos

Paradise Lost have shared a video for their new track Blood & Chaos.
It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Medusa, which arrives on September 1 via Nuclear Blast and is the follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within.
The video was directed by Ash Pears from AshTV Music Video who has explained the background behind his vision.
He says: “The track talks about elements of savagery and basic instinct. It felt right to set the video in a dark and dystopian post electrical-blackout world, where those who remain are essentially scavengers, and barely survivors.
“Things they once took for granted like batteries, matches and lighters are now the most sought after. This confusing new world has quickly turned upside down what’s important to our character – and also makes him question what he would kill for.
“Our fantastic lead actor Nick Lester fully threw himself at this role – he really brought it to life alongside his collaborations with our other very talented actors Adele, Cris and Matt.”
Pears adds: “The band and their team have been very supportive. I’ve shot with them before on a performance for Beneath Broken Earth, but this narrative-based video is an entirely different animal.
“Paradise Lost are the kind of band who know what they like but equally give great freedom in how to bring the track to life.
“It was vocalist Nick Holmes and guitarist Greg Mackintosh who offered advice on the idea of savagery and basic instinct, so I took those ideas and developed them into a story.”
Find the Medusa cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s 2017 tour dates.
Medusa is now available for pre-order.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist
- Fearless Sky
- Gods Of Ancient
- From The Gallows
- The Longest Winter
- Medusa
- No Passage For The Dead
- Blood & Chaos
- Until The Grave
- Frozen Illusion (Bonus)
- Shrines (Bonus)
- Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)
Paradise Lost 2017 tour dates
Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria
Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France
Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany
Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
Sep 28: Herford X, Germany
Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia
Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland
Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany
In The Studio: The story behind Paradise Lost's doomy new album Medusa