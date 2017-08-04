Paradise Lost launch bleak video for Blood & Chaos

Paradise Lost have shared a video for their new track Blood & Chaos.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Medusa, which arrives on September 1 via Nuclear Blast and is the follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within.

The video was directed by Ash Pears from AshTV Music Video who has explained the background behind his vision.

He says: “The track talks about elements of savagery and basic instinct. It felt right to set the video in a dark and dystopian post electrical-blackout world, where those who remain are essentially scavengers, and barely survivors.

“Things they once took for granted like batteries, matches and lighters are now the most sought after. This confusing new world has quickly turned upside down what’s important to our character – and also makes him question what he would kill for.

“Our fantastic lead actor Nick Lester fully threw himself at this role – he really brought it to life alongside his collaborations with our other very talented actors Adele, Cris and Matt.”

Pears adds: “The band and their team have been very supportive. I’ve shot with them before on a performance for Beneath Broken Earth, but this narrative-based video is an entirely different animal.

“Paradise Lost are the kind of band who know what they like but equally give great freedom in how to bring the track to life.

“It was vocalist Nick Holmes and guitarist Greg Mackintosh who offered advice on the idea of savagery and basic instinct, so I took those ideas and developed them into a story.”

Find the Medusa cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s 2017 tour dates.

Medusa is now available for pre-order.

Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist

Fearless Sky Gods Of Ancient From The Gallows The Longest Winter Medusa No Passage For The Dead Blood & Chaos Until The Grave Frozen Illusion (Bonus) Shrines (Bonus) Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)

Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany

Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Sep 28: Herford X, Germany

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

