Paradise Lost begin work on new album

Paradise Lost have confirmed that they’ve started work on what will be their 15th studio album.

They made the announcement on Facebook and have also posted several picture on Instagram as they prepare the follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within.

The band say: “The recording of our new album begins and once again we are working with Jaime Gomez Arellano at the freshly revamped Orgone Studios. Abandon all hope ye who enter here!”

The as-yet-untitled record will be released via Nuclear Blast, after Paradise Lost signed with the label last year – and their first with drummer Waltteri Vayrynen who has taken over behind the kit from Adrian Erlandsson.

He took a step back from the band last year, saying: “For the ones that don’t already know, I am no longer playing with Paradise Lost. When The Plague Within was released last year, I was in the middle of gigs with At The Gates and The Haunted.

“Since I couldn’t make all the gigs for the new album, it made sense for Paradise Lost to have someone that can be there the whole time, which I couldn’t.

“I want to thank everyone in the band and management. It has been an amazing ride playing with one of my favourite bands and I feel very proud of the work we did together.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Paradise Lost also have a number of live dates planned over the coming months. Find a full list of shows below.

May 18: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

May 19: St Petersburg Clubzal, Russia

May 21: Yekaterinburg Tele-Club, Russia

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 02: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 14: Gavle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 22: Esslingen Riverside Festival, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal On The Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Belgium

Aug 25: Worrstadt Newborn Open Air Festival, Germany

Nov 10: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany

