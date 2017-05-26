Paradise Lost announce European tour

Paradise Lost have announced a European tour for later this year.
The dates will take place throughout September, October and November, with the UK outfit lining up the shows in support of their upcoming 15th studio album titled Medusa.
They’ll be joined on the road by Pallbearer and Sinistro.
No firm release date for the follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within has been revealed yet, but lead guitarist and songwriter Greg Mackintosh checked in last month to tell fans what they could expect.
He said: “The new album will be slower, sludgier and more doom filled than ever before. Eight riff-laden monster tracks of sheer Northern misery.”
Paradise Lost have been working on Medusa at Orgone Studios, England, with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano.
Before the autumn tour gets underway, Paradise Lost have several festival appearances scheduled over the summer. Find a full list of their tour dates below.
- Bang bang! Rammstein return to Metal Hammer for a world exclusive
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Watch 225-person choir cover Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Paradise Lost 2017 tour dates
Jul 07: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland
Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria
Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France
Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany
Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
Sep 28: Herford X, Germany
Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia
Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland
Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany