Paradise Lost announce European tour

Paradise Lost have announced a European tour for later this year.

The dates will take place throughout September, October and November, with the UK outfit lining up the shows in support of their upcoming 15th studio album titled Medusa.

They’ll be joined on the road by Pallbearer and Sinistro.

No firm release date for the follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within has been revealed yet, but lead guitarist and songwriter Greg Mackintosh checked in last month to tell fans what they could expect.

He said: “The new album will be slower, sludgier and more doom filled than ever before. Eight riff-laden monster tracks of sheer Northern misery.”

Paradise Lost have been working on Medusa at Orgone Studios, England, with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano.

Before the autumn tour gets underway, Paradise Lost have several festival appearances scheduled over the summer. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Jul 07: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland

Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany

Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Sep 28: Herford X, Germany

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

Damnation festival: Paradise Lost added to 2017 bill