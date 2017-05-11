Damnation festival: Paradise Lost added to 2017 bill

The Damnation festival has announced the next wave of artists for this year’s bill.

The event will take place on November 4 at Leeds University Union – with Nordic Giants, Warning, Dying Fetus and Gatekeeper previously announced.

They’ll now be joined by Paradise Lost, Bloodbath, Sodom, Leprous, Pallbearer, Agoraphobic Nosebleed and Agent Fresco.

Paradise Lost’s Nick Holmes says: “As one of the UK’s premier metal festivals, Damnation captures the true spirit of underground extreme music and it’s a privilege to play there once again.”

Bloodbath’s Anders Nyström adds: “We can’t wait to be back in UK to headline this year’s edition of Damnation festival. Time to make it heavier, faster, sicker and more brutal!”

Festival Director Gavin McInally continues: “A rare and exclusive Bloodbath appearance, headline sets by Sodom and Paradise Lost, finally seeing Agoraphobic Nosebleed in the UK, Warning’s only show here performing Watching From A Distance, Damnation debuts for Dying Fetus, Pallbearer, Nordic Giants, Leprous and Agent Fresco… this is the most stacked, diverse and exciting line-up we’ve ever put together, with 17 bands still to announce.

“We’re hoping that for the unrivalled value of £40, this year’s festival will sell out again, and in record time.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now directly through the Damnation website.

Damnation Festival 2017 lineup so far

Agent Fresco

Agoraphobic Nosebleed

Bloodbath

Dying Fetus

Leprous

Nordic Giants

Pallbearer

Paradise Lost

Sodom

Warning

