Watch 225-person choir cover Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun

Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! have paid tribute to late singer Chris Cornell with a stirring rendition of Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun.

A total of 225 people gathered in the Canadian city to record the Superunknown track, saying simply: “RIP Chris Cornell. No one sang like you or ever will.”

The choir have previously covered a range of songs, including Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer, Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart and Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters.

Cornell died by suicide last week at the age of 52 following a show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre leaving the music world stunned.

A coroner ruled his death as “suicide by hanging” but the singer’s family have questioned the findings. They say Cornell may have taken a higher dosage than prescribed of Ativan, which could have affected his actions and that if Cornell had taken his own life, he had done so unknowingly.

The toxicology report from the Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to be released.

Cornell’s ashes will be buried at a private ceremony later today at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Earlier this week, Cornell’s widow Vicky wrote an emotional open letter to her late husband saying she was left “broken” by his death.

Q&A: Chris Cornell