Order an exclusive Papa Roach bundle featuring a limited edition tie-dyed t-shirt

To celebrate the return of Papa Roach to the cover of Metal Hammer and the impending 25th anniversary celebrations of their landmark classic Infest, we've teamed up with the nu metal heroes for a world exclusive bundle.

The bundle features the Roach-headlined latest issue of Metal Hammer, as well as a unique tie-dyed t-shirt design created exclusively for Hammer. Only available through the Metal Hammer online store, you'll want to be quick if you're hoping to pick up a bundle.

In the issue, we spoke to vocalist Jacoby Shaddix to dissect the album that turned Papa Roach into international metal stars, as well as the impressive comeback they staged after nu metal's fall from grace in the mid 2000s. Jacoby also comments on the legacy of nu metal, the genre's revival in recent years and how he feels seeing his contemporaries still on the road these days.

"When we see each other out in the world, it's brothers," he says. "It's like, we've survived the era."

ORDER YOUR PAPA ROACH X METAL HAMMER BUNDLE HERE

(Image credit: Future)

Papa Roach aren't the only nu metal fix in the latest Metal Hammer, either. Elsewhere in the magazine, we dive into the greatest nu metal deep cuts, discuss the return of Linkin Park, catch up with Iowa's Vended - scions or nu metal's next generation - and get words of wisdom of Serj Tankian.

We also headed over to Germany to see the wildest power metal bill of the year with Wind Rose, Hammerfall and Powerwolf, pit Matts Heafy and Tuck against reader questions ahead of their massive Bullet For My Valentine/Trivium tour in January and explore Creed megahit Higher. Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler takes us through his journey to ditch the anger and improve his mental health from the gorgeous environs of Venice Beach and comedian Frank Skinner reveals how he perhaps inspired reality TV show The Osbournes.

All of this, plus interviews with Epica regarding their new album, Myles Kennedy on the 10 songs that have changed his life, how Londoners Lowen are embracing their Iranian heritage and a chat with death metal mavericks Blood Incantation on how they are pushing the genre forwards. There's also reviews of the new records from Linkin Park, Body Count and Seven Hours After Violet, plus live reviews from Aftershock 2024 and massive London gigs from Cannibal Corpse and Zeal & Ardor.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it now and get it delivered straight to your door.