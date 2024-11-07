"We were on a wave that hadn’t been ridden before." Papa Roach recreate the Last Resort video on Metal Hammer's new cover as they get ready to celebrate 25 years of Infest

As Papa Roach prepare to hit UK arenas next year in celebration of the twenty fifth anniversary of their classic debut album Infest, we couldn’t resist recreating the iconic Last Resort video for this month’s cover.

In an exclusive interview, the band open up about the highs and lows of their career, from hanging out with celebrities to facing addiction. Jacoby Shaddix remembers how exciting it was to be part of the growing nu metal movement.

“It was an amalgamation of all the things that I was loving simultaneously smashed together,” he says. “Whether the critics thought it was cool or not, we were on a wave that hadn’t been ridden before. 'This is uncharted territory, let’s keep going.'”

“I’m sure there’s a million metalheads that think my band is trash, and that’s fine,” he adds. “If I read all the message boards and really dove into all of that, it would hurt my heart. But at the end of the day, I can look at myself in the mirror and be proud of the creator I am, the man that I am, the musician.”

Order your copy here

To add to the 2000s theme, Metal Hammer also dive into nu metal’s greatest deep cuts – from underrated album tracks to lost B-sides – and go inside Linkin Park’s dramatic new chapter. Plus, we hit the road with rising nu stars Vended, as they prove their worth beyond Slipknot family connections.

Also in the mag, Serj Tankian opens up about banana terracotta pie, Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck and Trivium’s Matt Heafy answer reader questions, and we get in the studio with symphonic metal stars Epica.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, Creed remember the making of mega-anthem Higher, and British comedian Frank Skinner reveals he may have inadvertently inspired The Osbournes. We also hang out at Venice Beach with Fever 333 and go AAA in Germany for the power metal tour of the year, featuring Powerwolf, Hammerfall and rising dwarf metallers Wind Rose. Yes, dwarf metallers.

All this along with Myles Kennedy, Blood Incantation, Blind Channel, Lowen, Body Count, Aftershock Festival and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door