Papa Roach entertain family and fans with lockdown video for Feel Like Home

Papa Roach might be in lockdown like the rest of us, but that hasn’t stopped them from recording a video for their Who Do You Trust? track Feel Like Home.

The video shows the band in a different light, as they rock out with the families from the confines of their homes and gardens, with the band launching the promo to mark the start of their Feel Like Home Challenge.

Papa Roach say: “We’re all home, in quarantine, and decided to try and entertain our families a little bit with one of our favourite songs from the record. We hope it brings a little joy and positivity.”

The band now want fans to create their own version of the video and share it on social media with the hashtag #FeelLikeHomeChallenge.

Papa Roach say they’re “really looking forward to seeing people around the world” putting their own spin on things and are offering a range of prizes.

Top of the pile is a grand prize of $1200, with all entries to be submitted by May 31. The band will review all videos and then choose a winner, along with two runner-up prizes. They’ll also randomly select 10 other entries on June 8.

In March this year, Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix told Metal Hammer that the band were revisiting their early years for a new project.

He added: “We just did some re-recording of the earlier music. There's some remixes and that kind of stuff, just because we're out of contract with the old music.

“It wasn't about reimagining what we do to it now. We matched it note for note, matched tones, I tried to get my voice to do the same little small inflections, so if we do remixes it sounds just like the track.”