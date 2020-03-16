Remixing the past: Papa Roach are revisiting their early years for new project

Jacoby Shaddix says he and his Papa Roach bandmates have been looking back over their career recently for their next project.

The frontman has been speaking exclusively with Metal Hammer about the band’s plans for later this year, and says: “We're putting together a piece to kind of look back to the early years and recap those moments.

“And as we were going through the process of putting this thing together it just brought back all these old emotions and all the shit that was going on in our world at that time. It was fucking nuts. We were crazy. I'm so glad I am where I am now.”

Shaddix adds: “We've got some more things up our sleeves and we're going to be making announcements in the middle of the summer for the fall. We're going to do some special shows around it.

“Also, we just did some re-recording of the earlier music. There's some remixes and that kind of stuff, just because we're out of contract with the old music.

“It wasn't about reimagining what we do to it now. We matched it note for note, matched tones, I tried to get my voice to do the same little small inflections, so if we do remixes it sounds just like the track.

“We've been having the man taking our shit for long enough, so we're cutting the third party out and taking it back. We were partners back in the day, but now we're not partners, and daddy gotta ride!”

Last week, Papa Roach scrapped their remaining European tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying: “We are working with our team to reschedule these cities, but at the moment, nothing can be confirmed as the information is changing daily.

“Please be patient as we navigate through these necessary precautions. Hold on to your ticket and we will add a few more cities.”

Papa Roach had been on tour in support of their 2019 album Who Do You Trust?.