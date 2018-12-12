Papa Roach announce Who Do You Trust? US tour

Papa Roach have announced a 2019 US tour.

They've announced an initial run of 12 dates but further shows will be added in due course.

They’ll get things under way with a set at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas on July 27, with the last show so far announced taking place at the Downtown Event Centre in Las Vegas on September 1.

Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves will be special guests.

Papa Roach have lined up the tour in support of their upcoming studio album Who Do You Trust? which will be released on January 18 via Eleven Seven Music.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2017’s Crooked Teeth, bassist Tobin Esperance previously said: “Our goal for our 10th album was to push ourselves even further into genres that inspire us most.

“We have reached the place where we always wanted to be, creating new and exciting music.”

The US shows will follow the band’s UK tour dates, which will take place throughout April next year.

Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust?

1. The Ending

2. Renegade Musi

3. Not The Only One

4. Who Do You Trust?

5. Elevate

6. Come Around

7. Feel Like Home

8. Problems

9. Top Of The World

10. I Suffer Well

11. Maniac

12. Better Than Life