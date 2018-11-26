Papa Roach announce 2019 Who Do You Trust? UK tour

Papa Roach have announced that they’ll return to the UK next year.

The band have lined up a total of 12 shows in support of their upcoming album Who Do You Trust?, kicking off at Southampton’s Guildhall on April 13 and wrapping up with a set at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on the 29th of the month.

Nothing More will support, with tickets going on general sale on Friday (November 30) at 10am GMT.

Papa Roach say in a statement: “We are really excited to go deep in the UK and double the number of cities we played last year.

“We have the opportunity to visit places we’ve wanted to go to for a while like Edinburgh and Aberdeen as well as Exeter and Southampton and it will be more convenient for fans to travel to us this time.

“Reading and Leeds festivals were off the chain and now we get to play for longer. The Monday – Thursday shows will finish at 10.30pm to make sure our fans can catch their ride home.”

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix is delighted that Nothing More will be joining them on the road and says: “We brought them out with us this year in America and they put on such an amazing show, we wanted to have them with us in the UK.”

Last week, Papa Roach released a lyric video for their new single Not The Only One. Who Do You Trust? will be released on January 18 via Eleven Seven Music.

Papa Roach 2019 UK tour dates

Apr 13: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Apr 14: Exeter Great Hall

Apr 15: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 17: London O2 Forum

Apr 20: Manchester O2 Academy

Apr 21: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 23: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 24: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Apr 25: Aberdeen Music Hall

Apr 27: Norwich UEA

Apr 28: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 29: Birmingham O2 Academy

Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust?

1. The Ending

2. Renegade Musi

3. Not The Only One

4. Who Do You Trust?

5. Elevate

6. Come Around

7. Feel Like Home

8. Problems

9. Top Of The World

10. I Suffer Well

11. Maniac

12. Better Than Life