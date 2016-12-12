Pantera's Rex Brown plots 2017 release for debut solo album

Former Pantera bassist Rex Brown will release his debut solo album next year.

Brown – who also previously worked with Down and is a member of Kill Devil Hill – worked with guitarist Lance Harvill and drummer Christopher Williams on the record, which is being produced by Caleb Sherman.

Brown tells Eddie Trunk (via Blabbermouth): “I’m a musician number one, and doing this thing on my own and being an artist is what I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“So I’m just letting the wind blow. That’s all you can do. And the material on this is as good as anything I’ve ever done.”

The album was recorded at Sherman’s Cygnus Sound studio in Nashville. Brown adds: “Nashville has become this hotbed of super-cool people.

“You go to LA and you ask somebody to play on your record and they go, ‘How much?’ without playing a note. Fuck you!

“Nashville, there’s just this community that welcomed me in. I lived at Caleb’s place, he’s got a huge spread.”

Brown will also handle vocals on the album. He previously told Metal Hammer: “There are other things in life that I want to do, and this is one of them. It’s not just a fluke – we already have enough material for the next two, possibly three, records.”

