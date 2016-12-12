Pantera's Rex Brown plots 2017 release for debut solo album

Former Pantera bassist Rex Brown will release his debut solo album next year.
Brown – who also previously worked with Down and is a member of Kill Devil Hill – worked with guitarist Lance Harvill and drummer Christopher Williams on the record, which is being produced by Caleb Sherman.
Brown tells Eddie Trunk (via Blabbermouth): “I’m a musician number one, and doing this thing on my own and being an artist is what I’ve wanted to do for a long time.
“So I’m just letting the wind blow. That’s all you can do. And the material on this is as good as anything I’ve ever done.”
- Phil Anselmo may be a dick – but does that mean I have to stop liking Pantera?
- Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck on selling dildos
- Rex Brown: Hard work paid off for Pantera
- Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain honoured by US Navy Seals
The album was recorded at Sherman’s Cygnus Sound studio in Nashville. Brown adds: “Nashville has become this hotbed of super-cool people.
“You go to LA and you ask somebody to play on your record and they go, ‘How much?’ without playing a note. Fuck you!
“Nashville, there’s just this community that welcomed me in. I lived at Caleb’s place, he’s got a huge spread.”
Brown will also handle vocals on the album. He previously told Metal Hammer: “There are other things in life that I want to do, and this is one of them. It’s not just a fluke – we already have enough material for the next two, possibly three, records.”
Pantera’s Rex Brown: “A reunion? Ain’t happening in the near future”