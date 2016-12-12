Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck on selling dildos

Bullet For My Valentine singer Matt Tuck says he fancies a sideline in selling sex toys.

The vocalist took part in Impericon’s light-hearted Wouldstock Q&A and asked which item he’d most like to sell on a home shopping TV channel, Tuck says: “I don’t know…dildos. For men and women. Because they shouldn’t be sexist.”

He also reveals he would have loved to be a member of Guns N’ Roses or Motley Crue in the 80s as “those guys wrote the rule book on how to be a rock star and partying.”

And if he could choose to hang out with any celebrity, he’d opt for “Margot Robbie, because she’s super babe and looks like a cool chick.”

Asked what name he’d give to a theoretical black metal side project, Tuck adds: “We’ve already got a joke band going between us and the crew and it’s call Hell-sinki…a death metal band from Helsinki.”

The full interview can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, Bullet For My Valentine guitarist guitarist Michael Paget has told the Mike James Rock Show that the band will begin work on a new album in the spring of 2017.

He says: “I think we all need a month or two off, at least, before we start writing any riffs or even thinking about making any songs.

“But it’ll come. I’m sure once the New Year comes in, I’ll back slowly going back up to the studio and getting some ideas down.”

If Tuck were to ever get into the sex toy business, he wouldn’t be the first rock star to go down that road. Motorhead and Motley Crue are among the acts to release their own line of sex toys.

