Panic! At The Disco share video for peppy new track Sugar Soaker, featuring a cameo from Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz

Emo pop kings Panic! At The Disco are all about rock'n'roll excess as they party hard in the new music video for Sugar Soaker, which features a cameo from Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz

Panic! At The Disco have shared the video for their new single Sugar Soaker, lifted from their recently-released Viva Las Vengeance album.

The Brendan Walter-directed retro video features several cameos, including an appearance from Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz.

In the video, Panic! frontman Brendon Urie is captured indulging in a bout of rock'n'roll excess, while lapping up a seemingly bottomless supply of alcoholic beverages at a pool-side party, in between sessions of recording. 

As a result, the emo icon finds himself in several life-endangering predicaments, such as passing out in swimming pools and crashing his car. Meanwhile, his pals, including Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, keep the party going in high spirits, all while styled in '70s clothing. 

Sharing the video onto the band's official social media, Urie writes: “Sweetening the deal with the new video for Sugar Soaker. Brought a bunch of the Panic family out for this one."

According to the tweet, the video also features cameos from Nicole Row, Mike Naran, Dan Pawlovich Mike Viola, Rachel White, Sam Barbera, Betty Who, Jake Rogers, White Sea, Butch Walker, Jake Micucci, Suzy Shinn, Evan Taubenfeld and Nina Jordan Taubenfeld.

Panic! At The Disco are due to hit the road for a 40-date worldwide arena tour next month, and will embark across the UK, Europe and North America.

Watch the video for Sugar Soaker below:

