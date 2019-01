Panic! At The Disco have launched a stream of their track Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time.

It’s taken from fifth album Death Of A Bachelor, to be released on January 15 via Fueled By Ramen.

Frontman Brendan Urie recently described the follow-up to 2013’s Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die as “a beginning of a new era and a homage to how it all began.”

Panic! headline the 2016 edition of Slam Dunk in May.