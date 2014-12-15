Palm Reader confirm UK tour

Palm Reader have announced a UK headlining tour for February.

The British hardcore outfit start the seven-date tour in Worthing on February 23. It comes ahead of the release of their second album Beside The Ones We Love in the spring.

Frontman Josh McKeown says: “We’re pumped to have finished our tour with Protest The Hero and now go full throttle into 2015, with more dates to announce soon. We can’t wait to hit up some smaller towns again like on this tour as these are some of places and venues that Palm Reader first began to makes our name.”

Palm Reader last month released the first single from the upcoming album. A video for the track, I Watch The Fire Chase My Tongue, was also made available.

PALM READER UK TOUR FEB/MAR 2015

Feb 23: Worthing Forty Two

Feb 24: Portsmouth Drift Bar

Feb 25: Plymouth Underground

Feb 26: Cheltenham Maple Leaf

Feb 27: Stoke Ministers Bar

Feb 28: Worksop Frog And Nightgown

Mar 01: Tunbridge Wells Forum