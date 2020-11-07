Pallas bassist Graeme Murray releases video for fundraiser Courage

Pallas bassist Graeme Murray has remixed the band's Remembrance Day anthem Courage in an effort to raise more funds for the Poppy Scotland Charity.

The song was originally released in 2018 as part of the doownload album Courage - And Other Songs Of War And Peace, which featured the new title track as well as Ascension from Niall Matthewson's solo album Eclectic Electric, a special edit of the XXV Suite and various demos.

"Due to the well publicised effects that the pandemic has had on charities Graeme Murray from the Scottish rock band Pallas has re-mixed his 2018 Remembrance Day tribute track Courage with band members Ronnie Brown and Niall Mathewson to help fund-raising for the Poppy Scotland Charity," says Murray in a statement.

Pallas are currently working on a new album scheduled for 2021 and are about to release the second Cinematic ReMix CD Fragments Of the Sun following in the footsteps of last years The Edge Of Time, revisiting their back catalogue with filmic remixes.

You can donate to the Pallas Poppy Appeal here, and get a free download of the Courage - And Other Songs Of War And Peace album.