Ozzy Osbourne cancels convention appearance over health concerns

Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of an appearance at a film convention on the orders of his doctor.

The Black Sabbath frontman was slated to appear with his family at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix, Arizona, next month. However, his wife/manager Sharon has explained in a video statement that she, The Prince Of Darkness and their daughter Kelly will no longer be there.

“Regretfully, the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time,” Sharon said (per Metalsucks).

“However, [Ozzy and Sharon’s son] Jack will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes. Everybody who bought the Osbourne package will, of course, get full refunds.”

She continued: “We would like to thank you all for your constant support. It means so much to him, you have no idea.

“And all I can do is apologise that we won’t be there and I’m apologising for people we’ve let down from my heart. So God bless you all. Thank you so much.”

Sean Clark, owner and operator of Convention All Stars, elaborated on the reasons for Ozzy’s absence in a Facebook post.

“These kinds of posts are no fun but I hope the fans will understand,” Clark wrote.

“Ozzy really, really wanted to attend Mad Monster Party in AZ next month but unfortunately his doctor said he has to sit this one out.

“Let’s all wish Ozzy the best and a speedy recovery.

“Also Jack will be bringing pre-signed items to be sold at the show for those wanting to get something signed by Ozzy or the family.”

Ozzy retired from touring early last year due to health concerns.

However, the singer hopes to host two farewell shows in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, to close his career as a live performer.

Ozzy has also recently expressed interest in reuniting the original Black Sabbath lineup for one final concert.