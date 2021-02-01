Ozzy, Ghost and more star in DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal – Band Edition

Publisher DC Comics has announced plans to collaborate with Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Ghost and more on a Band Edition of their 2020 series Dark Nights: Death Metal.

In a statement, DC say, "Representing a cross-section of metal music from across genres and generations, each special edition will feature a variant cover spotlighting a different metal band, an introduction from the band and exclusive interview."

The seven issues will with the Band Edition covers will be published monthly, beginning in March, in eight countries: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Turkey.

The full line-up features:

Issue #1

Featured band: Megadeth

Cover artist: Juanjo Guarnido

Issue #2

Featured band: Ghost

Cover artist: Werther Dell’ Edera

Issue #3

Featured band: Lacuna Coil

Cover artist: Timpano / Antonio Fuso

Issue #4

Featured band: Opeth

Cover artist: Mathieu Lauffray

Issue #5

Featured band: Sepultura

Cover artist: Albuquerque / Pedro Mauro

Issue #6

Featured band: Dream Theater

Cover artist: Santi Casas

Issue #7

Featured band: Ozzy Osbourne

Cover artist: Marco Mastrazzo

There will also be a Collectors' Omnibus Edition featuring additional content, which will also be published in Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, South Korea and Japan.

Dark Nights: Death Metal was launched in June 2020 as a sequel to the 2017-18 series Dark Nights: Metal. Written by Scott Snyder (American Vampire, Batman, Batman, Swamp Thing) and illustrated by Greg Capullo (Quasar, X-Force, Spawn, Batman), the original series introduced fans to the Dark Multiverse, where alternate, mutated versions of popular DC heroes can be found, including the Batman Who Laughs.

"When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs," explain the publishers. "Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, who have all been separated, fight to survive."