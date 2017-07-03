Slipknot won’t play 2017 Knotfest shows

Full details of this year’s Ozzfest Meets Knotfest and Knotfest Mexico are expected to be announced in the near future – but Corey Taylor has revealed that it will be Stone Sour, not Slipknot who will play at the festivals.

Slipknot have appeared at Knotfest every year since they brought it to the masses in 2012, but with the band taking time off after wrapping up their touring cycle in support of .5: The Gray Chapter, they’ll pass on this year’s festivities.

Billboard report that Stone Sour will play instead, with Taylor saying: “I think in a lot of ways your festival has to live past you or it’s not gonna live at all.

“If it has to live and breathe on your presence, then it’s not a festival, and it’s not for anybody else but you. And for us, it’s always been more about the art and the music and everybody.

“That’s why we put so much work into it to begin with, is to really make sure that it was stable and it was strong and the foundation was there.”

Knotfest Mexico is due to take place on October 28 in Toluca, Mexico, while further details about Ozzfest Meets Knotfest are expected to be revealed on July 10.

Stone Sour have just released their new album Hydrograd, while Slipknot will launch their film Day Of The Gusano on September 6. It documents the band’s first-ever visit to Mexico City in 2015.

