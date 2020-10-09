Ozric Tentacles release visualiser video for new single Stripey Clouds

Ozric Tentacles have released a visualiser video for their brand new single Stripey Clouds. The song is taken from the band's just new album Space For The Earth, which has been released through the Kscope label. You can watch the video in full below.

Written, programmed, recorded and produced throughout 2019/20 by Ed Wynne in his Blue Bubble Studios by the sea, Space For The Earth comprises seven new tracks spanning 45 minutes. Inspired by the Scottish hills, valleys and beaches surrounding his studio, Wynne feels that lockdown in a strange kind of way has provided space for the Earth to breathe for a while and for people to rediscover its resonant healing frequency. "This is space music for people from the Earth to enjoy," he says.

Wuynne has again worked with Ozrics’ synth player Silas Neptune and drummer Balázs Szende on the album which also features special guest appearances from former members synth player Joie Hinton, drummer Nick Van Gelder, flautist Champignon and percussionist Paul Hankin. The album artwork was inspired directly by these seven tracks and realised by arboreal artist Kitty (Twisty-Trees) with help from Ed and cosmic artist Ivy.

Space For The Earth is available on CD, LP (black and coloured vinyl available) and digitally.

Get Space For The Earth.