Our Oceans stream entire debut album

Our Oceans have made their self-titled debut album available to stream in its entirety.

The Dutch prog outfit was formed by current Exivious and former Cynic singer and guitarist Tymon Kruidenier and also features Exivious guitarist Michel Nienhuis and basisst Robin Zielhorst, who has also worked with Cynic. Dodecahedron drummer Jasper Barendregt completes the lineup.

The album was released following a successful crowdfunding campaign. It’s available in most digital stores, with physical copies available only via the band’s website.

OUR OCEANS TRACKLIST